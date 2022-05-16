PM Narendra Modi prays at Mahamaya Devi Temple in Lumbini with Nepal PM Deuba

(Image Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane landed at Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Members of his delegation were also present with him. From here he reached Lumbini in Nepal by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Here he offered prayers at the Mahamaya Devi Temple.

During his one-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold detailed discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on the issue of promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields including hydropower, development and connectivity. Lumbini is located in the Terai plains of Nepal and is one of the holiest sites of Buddhism.

PM Modi to attend stone laying ceremony

After offering prayers at the Mahamaya Devi Temple, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting on Buddha Jayanti. It has been organised by the Lumbini Development Trust in collaboration with the Government of Nepal. PM Modi will also attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Buddhist Culture and Heritage Centre in Lumbini Buddh Vihara area.

The International Buddhist Culture and Heritage Center is being built with a global appeal by the International Buddhist Confederation based in India in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust. For this, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India will provide financial support.

The International Buddhist Confederation is a grant-in-aid body under the Ministry of Culture. This Buddhist centre will be the first zero carbon emission building in Nepal.

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart

During this visit, PM Modi and Deuba will also hold bilateral talks in Lumbini. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal, "During the meeting, the two leaders will exchange views on Nepal-India cooperation and issues of mutual interest."

In a statement issued ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to meeting the Nepalese Prime Minister again after 'fruitful' discussions during Deuba's visit to India last month. He said the two sides will continue to build common understanding in several areas, including hydropower, development and connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Kushinagar at 4 pm after attending various programs in Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will visit Mahaparinirvana Stupa of Lord Buddha here and do darshan and offer prayers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, on Monday on a brief visit to Nepal.

He offered prayers at the Mahamayadevi temple here. During this, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was also present with him. Prime Minister Modi has reached Lumbini at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. This is the 5th visit of Narendra Modi to Nepal after assuming the post of Prime Minister in the year 2014.