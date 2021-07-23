PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary and recalled their contributions to India’s freedom movement.

PM Modi on Twitter wrote, "I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive."

“Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos. His views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. He was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions which have done pioneering work over the years,” the 70-year-old said in another tweet.

Calling Azad a valiant son of ‘Bharat Mata’, PM Modi wrote that he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism.

PM Modi said, “Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India.”

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who is popularly known as the 'Father of Swaraj', was a teacher, journalist, lawyer, philosopher, mathematician, and reformer. He helped to shape India's journey to independence and spoke vociferously on the need for a nationwide movement. He was born in 1856 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not if service to the motherland," is the popular quote given by Chandrashekar Azad, who was born on this day in 1928.

Azad, with his this quotes and other activities, inspired youths to fight for the freedom of India.