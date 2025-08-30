Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi, on visit to Japan, gives THESE special gifts to PM Shigeru Ishiba and his wife

On the second and final day of the trip, the Indian PM presented carefully-curated gifts to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko. The visit was part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and came at a time India is looking to strengthen ties with regional partners.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

PM Modi, on visit to Japan, gives THESE special gifts to PM Shigeru Ishiba and his wife
PM Modi with Shigeru Ishiba.
TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a two-day visit to Japan on Saturday, following a flurry of key meetings, industrial tours, and strategic discussions. On his second and final day, the Indian PM presented carefully-curated gifts to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko. The trip was part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and came at a time India is looking to strengthen ties with regional partners. PM Modi has since left for China to attend the upcoming SCO Summit, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

Moonstone ramen bowl set for PM Shigeru Ishiba

PM Modi gifted Ishiba a vintage precious stone bowl set with silver chopsticks. A unique blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition, the set features a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones along with silver eating sticks. It reportedly draws inspiration from Japan’s donburi and soba rituals. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence, while the base for the main bowl is Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional Parchin Kari style of Rajasthan.

Pashmina shawl for PM Ishiba's wife Yoshiko

For PM Ishiba's wife Yoshiko, PM Modi took along a Pashmina shawl packed in a papier mache box. The Pashmina, made from the delicate wool of the Changthangi goat from Ladakh, is famed around the world for its softness and warmth. The shawl, handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, has an ivory base with graceful floral and paisley pattern in rust, pink, and red. It was packed in a hand-painted papier mache box decorated with floral and bird motifs, highlighting Kashmir's timeless design and elgant artistry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
