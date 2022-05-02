PM Narendra Modi on 3-day visit to Europe from today, to hold 25 meetings in 65 hours

(Image Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Monday for the first foreign tour of this year. PM Modi will visit three European countries Germany, Denmark and France during his visit from May 2 to May 4. Today he will reach Berlin and will first meet the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and address the Indian community in Berlin.

After this, on May 3, he will participate in the Indo-Nordic conference. PM Modi will also address the Indians in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. Lastly, PM Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. During this there can be a discussion about Ukraine.

Giving information about PM Modi's Europe tour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the Prime Minister will also present India's point of view in the context of Ukraine during this period. Before leaving for a three-nation tour, PM Modi said that his visit to Europe is taking place at a time when the continent is facing many challenges.

"I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important partners in India's peace and prosperity," he said. Let us tell you that the continent of Europe is home to more than one million people of Indian origin. A large number of them live in Germany. That's why PM Modi will address people of Indian origin here.

The PMO quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying, "In 2021, India-Germany diplomatic relations have completed 70 years. In addition, we are also a strategic partner since the year 2000. I will discuss strategic, regional and global developments with Chancellor Scholz. The German Chancellor and I will also address a business roundtable meeting for our industry collaboration."

Full schedule of PM Modi's Europe tour

1. On May 2, PM Modi will first reach Berlin, the capital of Germany. Here he will attend the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

2. PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet top CEOs of India and Germany in Germany. After this, PM Narendra Modi will address the overseas Indians living in Germany.

3. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also attend the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultation.

4. On May 3, PM Modi will reach Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark from Berlin. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Denmark. Here he will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Fredriksen.

5. PM Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark. Here he will interact with Prime Ministers of other Nordic countries such as Iceland's Katrin Jacobsdottir, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Sweden's Magdalena Andersen and Finland's Sanna Marin.

6. During his 24-hour visit to Denmark, PM Modi will participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and also interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

7. Prime Minister Modi's visit will end in Paris, the capital of France. Here PM Narendra Modi will meet President Emmanuel Macon, who returned to power in France last month.