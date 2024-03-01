Twitter
PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

IAS officer Kritika Mishra shares tips to crack UPSC exam on social media

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar from today

The inauguration of railway projects worth about Rs 3,917 crore underscores the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand holds significant political and developmental implications. Scheduled for March 1 and 2, PM Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration of numerous projects aimed at fostering economic growth and infrastructure development.

In West Bengal, amidst escalating tensions between political parties, PM Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 22,200 crore. These initiatives aim to address various developmental needs, including infrastructure, rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment. Notably, the inauguration of the Sindri fertiliser plant in Jharkhand, developed for Rs 8,900 crore, marks a significant stride towards self-sufficiency in urea production.

Furthermore, PM Modi will inaugurate rail projects worth over Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand, along with Unit 1 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, expected to enhance power supply and socioeconomic development in the region.

Moving to Bihar, the Prime Minister will launch projects exceeding Rs 1.83 lakh crore, focusing on national highways, energy infrastructure, and the Namami Gange initiative. Highlighting the importance of the energy sector, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for oil and gas projects totalling approximately Rs 1.48 lakh crore, including the expansion of the Barauni refinery and the HURL's fertiliser plant in Barauni.

Additionally, the inauguration of railway projects worth about Rs 3,917 crore underscores the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

PM Modi's visit to these states assumes political significance against the backdrop of recent controversies, such as the Sandeshkhali issue in West Bengal and the realignment of political alliances in Bihar. By prioritizing development projects across various sectors, the government aims to not only address critical infrastructure needs but also consolidate political support in these regions.

