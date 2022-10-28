PM Modi moots idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police, tells home ministers 'to give it a thought'

Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the identity of the police force across the country should be identical. Addressing a Chintan Shivir of state home minister virtually, he floated the idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police'.

Modi said he wasn't forcing the idea on any state but the ministers must give it a thought. He thought this could happen over a long time.

Elaborating on his idea, he said this would help manufacturers to make a quality product due to the large scale involved and it would also give the law enforcement personnel a common identity so that they can be identified in all states.

The states, however, can keep their unique identity through distinct insignia, Modi said.

Also read: PM Modi on war against fake news, sounds alert on 'gun-toting, pen-wielding' Naxalism

PM Narendra Modi also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security

Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and the "wrongs here" should be addressed.

Even though law and order is a state subject as per the Constitution, they are equally linked with the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

Modi said every state should learn, get inspired by each other, and work together for internal security.

"Working together of states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation," he added.

He said several reforms for strengthening the law and order system have taken place in the last few years.

"We need to think about a common platform for technology that can be shared by all. Best practices of one state can be shared with others," he said, adding smart technology should be adopted for a smarter law and order system.

Referring to the circulation of fake news, Modi said fact check of such news is a must and technology plays a big role in it.

"People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them," he said.

With inputs from PTI