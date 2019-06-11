PM Narendra Modi meets bureaucrats, urges them to uplift lives

Breaking the pattern of hierarchical pecking order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a free-wheeling interaction with all the secretaries to the Centre on Monday and asked them to make ‘Ease of Living’ of citizens their topmost priority.

“The mandate reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves,” the PM told the top bureaucrats at his official residence in the presence of Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr Jitendra Singh.

The discussion was initiated by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha who mentioned two important tasks which would be placed before a Sectoral Groups of Secretaries – a five-year plan document for each ministry, with well-defined targets and milestones; and a significant impactful decision in each ministry, for which approvals will be taken within 100 days.

The secretaries too shared their vision and ideas on subjects including administrative decision-making, agriculture, rural development and Panchayati Raj, IT initiatives, education reforms, healthcare, industrial policy, economic growth, and skill development.

Recalling his first such interaction with the secretaries five years ago, PM Modi lauded them for working hard to conceive and deliver schemes that reflected in pro-incumbency results in the recent elections.

Key Takeaways