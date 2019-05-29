PM Narendra Modi meets Amit Shah to finalise his Cabinet

Even as Narendra Modi has been anointed Prime Minister for a second term, it is likely that several ministers part of his previous Cabinet will be carried over into the new government and their portfolios will be decided a day or two after the swearing-in.

On Tuesday, while BJP President Amit Shah met PM Modi to deliberate on the final names, informed sources said that several former ministers are expected to retain berths as they have been asked to prepare a 100-day action plan for their respective ministries.

The other matter being deliberated upon is whether Shah should join the Cabinet. In case the party does decide to induct him, the powerful portfolio of Home Ministry can go to him.

PM Modi had earlier said that it would be hazardous to guess, as all ministerial positions would be strictly as per their performance and ability. However, with finance minister Arun Jaitley not keeping well, some change can be expected in the top four ministerial berths of Finance, Defense, External Affairs and Home.

Meanwhile, given Shah's importance in the party and in light of the crucial upcoming elections in key states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and later West Bengal, it is a difficult choice for the BJP to give him a Cabinet position. "There are two concurrent views as some feel Shah should join the government while others feel he should keep strengthening the party till elections in these key states get over," said a source.

If Shah joins the government, the party president's role could be handed over to heavyweights like JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.

Playing Out The Various Permutations