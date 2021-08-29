PM Modi addresses nation in 'Mann Ki Baat', talks about Olympic win in Hockey

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said every medal is special, adding that the whole nation rejoiced when India won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years this time. He added, "You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today."

"We are seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand," PM Modi said, in the 80th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said, "India is cheering for our Paralympics contingent. We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves."

"India’s space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth, who are giving emphasis to quality," he said.

PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "MP's Indore continues to be number one in 'Swachhata' rankings for last many years. Now, the people of Indore have resolved to make their city a 'Water Plus City'. In our country, cleanliness will improve with the number of 'Water Plus' cities."

Talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the PM said, "Over 62 crore people have been vaccinated in the country," and cautioned people to keep strictly following the COVID-19 protocols.