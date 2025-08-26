Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'

DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'

Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'

American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt becomes first EVICTED contestant, but BB drops BIG twist, these seven housemates are now...

Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra

After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...

Bareilly man living in Canada celebrates US visa, says 'it dream come true for his...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'

PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms

DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'

World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'

At the beginning of this month, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on India, which was soon raised to 50 percent over New Delhi's purchase of oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 12:30 AM IST

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 25) cautioned that economic pressure on India may increase but added "we will bear it." He reaffirmed that the Indian government will not compromise on the interests of farmers and small-scale industries, also urging people to buy local products. PM Modi's comments come as India faces a massive 50 percent tariff from the United States, which is set to kick in from Wednesday, August 27.

What did PM Modi say about US tariff?

Addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad in his homestate Gujarat, PM Modi said: "Today in the world, everyone is busy doing politics based on economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi...I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi." He added, "My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand."

How will 50% US tariff impact India?

During his address, PM Modi also called for widespread use of made-in-India items. "All of us should follow the mantra of buying only made in India goods. Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods," he said. The 50 percent US tariff is likely to adversely affect low-margin, labour-intensive industries including gems and jewelry, textiles, and seafood. At the beginning of this month, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on India, which was soon raised to 50 percent over New Delhi's purchase of oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...
PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates
UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE
UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch
Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly...
SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row
SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer
OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more
OPSC Prelims Exam 2024 date announced: Check exam date, schedule, venue and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE