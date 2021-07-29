PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives in education sector to mark first anniversary of new Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple initiatives in the field of education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Thursday. These initiatives will be launched to mark the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is a guiding philosophy and is the first education policy of the 21st century replacing the 34-year-old 'National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

The main aim is to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape, said the minister. He tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP 2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible, and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy."

PMO release states that PM Modi will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in higher education, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.

On this day last year, India took a monumental step ahead in the education sector by introducing the National Education Policy. The aim of this policy was #TransformingEducation sector and placing it at par with world-class systems which bring out the best in our students. July 29, 2021

The event will also witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

Initiatives to be launched

It includes Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students.

Indian Sign Language to be launched as a subject at a secondary level.

Nishtha 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL.

A competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools.

A website dedicated to artificial intelligence will also be launched as an initiative.

