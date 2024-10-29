To apply for this coverage, senior citizens must...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a significant health coverage initiative for senior citizens aged 70 and above today, October 29, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This ambitious scheme aims to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to approximately six crore senior citizens across 4.5 crore households, regardless of their income status.

The rollout will allow eligible seniors to receive treatment at any empaneled hospital under the AB-PMJAY network, which currently includes nearly 30,000 hospitals nationwide. This expansion is expected to enhance access to quality healthcare for the elderly, who often face financial challenges in managing medical expenses. The initiative has been described as a vital step towards ensuring that no senior citizen is left without necessary healthcare due to economic constraints.

To apply for this coverage, senior citizens must register on the PMJAY portal or through the Ayushman Bharat app. Those already holding an Ayushman card will need to reapply and complete their eKYC verification to obtain a new card specifically for this scheme. The eligibility criteria are straightforward: any citizen aged 70 or older with a valid Aadhaar number can apply.

Additionally, seniors who are part of families already covered under AB-PMJAY will receive an extra top-up coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year exclusively for themselves, separate from other family members. Importantly, those with existing private health insurance or enrolled in other public health schemes like CGHS or ECHS will have the option to either continue with their current plan or switch to AB-PMJAY.

This expansion of the AB-PMJAY scheme underscores the government's commitment to improving healthcare access for vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly. With previous reports indicating that over Rs 1 lakh crore has already been disbursed through the PMJAY for hospital admissions, this new initiative is poised to further alleviate the financial burden on senior citizens seeking medical care.