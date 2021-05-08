PM Narendra Modi lauds Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's COVID efforts

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get an overview of Maharashtra's war against the coronavirus, an official said.

During the conversation, the PM lauded Thackeray's efforts and observed that the state has put up a good fight during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, even as the Shiv Sena slammed Modi for how the coronavirus crisis has been handled at the national level.

Thanking Modi, the CM appreciated his guidance in the state's COVID war right from the beginning and how the Centre had accepted certain suggestions given by Maharashtra.

Thackeray took the opportunity to request more Central help and support in terms of critical needs like medical oxygen and apprised the PM on the state's plans to tackle the possible COVID-19 'third wave' expected to hit soon.

Modi's call came a day after Thackeray decided to form a special COVID Task Force on Pediatrics as the probable 'third wave' could hit children in a big way, especially since this category is not yet cleared for the vaccination drive.

Thackeray has also urged the PM to permit states to launch their own App to handle the vaccinations and they could be linked with the Centre's CoWin App to streamline the process.

The Maharashtra CM has also sought the Centre's green signal to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers other than Serum Institute of India Ltd, Pune, and Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad.

Both Modi and Thackeray also discussed the overall pandemic situation, the vaccination program, and related issues in the country.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maharashtra has emerged among the worst-hit in the country with a caseload of 49,96,758 which surpassed the infections of Turkey on Friday, with a total of 74,413 fatalities recorded to date, besides 654,788 'active cases' - just below France's 823,825 'active cases'.