PM Narendra Modi's 5 key points on how to tackle Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday which coincided with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue. PM Modi reiterated India's neutral stance on the war in Ukraine during his virtual meet with President Joe Biden.

Earlier, various US leaders have made it clear that they are not comfortable with India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. There has been concern over India's purchase of Russian oil and gas, despite the US pressure on world leaders to take a hard line against Moscow.

PM Modi and President Biden had failed to reach a joint condemnation of the Russian invasion when they last spoke in March at a meeting of the Quad alliance of the United States, India, Australia and Japan. Last week, India abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes.

Read | India and US natural allies, says PM Modi at virtual meet with President Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier had clarified that New Delhi is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems get resolved through dialogue. He also said that India's needs are connected to both Russia and Ukraine.

What PM Modi said on Ukraine crisis

1. Both leaders declared that the two nations are going to continue 'close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war'.

2. PM Narendra Modi also talked on India's contributions to war-torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material with President Joe Biden.

3. PM Modi reminded the US President Biden of New Delhi's condemnation of the Russian aggression against civilians in Ukraine's Bucha city.

4. PM Narendra Modi expressed hope that the 'ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace' between both the countries.

5. PM Modi said that he has spoken with the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia, Putin and Zelenskyy many times and urged them to directly talk.