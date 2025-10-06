Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi issues statement after Darjeeling landslides: 'Authorities are closely...'

Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion

Aviation watchdog DGCA issues directive to airlines amid festive season: 'Will maintain rigorous...'

'Best white ball cricketer in world': Gautam Gambhir’s old post for Rohit Sharma resurfaces after ODI captaincy change

Delhi metro turns into battleground as two men exchange blows in viral video

Nepal rains: Death toll rises to 52 as heavy rains continue to trigger floods, landslides

Vijay Deverakonda sparks engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna as he flaunts ring at Puttaparthi, see PIC

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud shine as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs to maintain unbeaten record

Trump admin issues BIG statement on Gaza: 'War not over yet, priority is...'

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week

PM Modi issues statement after Darjeeling landslides: 'Authorities are closely...'

PM Modi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the heavy rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling and offered condolences to families who lost loved ones, wishing those injured a speedy recovery while assuring that authorities were closely monitoring the situation. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 02:03 AM IST

PM Modi issues statement after Darjeeling landslides: 'Authorities are closely...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the heavy rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling and offered condolences to families who lost loved ones, wishing those injured a speedy recovery while assuring that authorities were closely monitoring the situation. In a post on X, the PM said: "Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a quick recovery."

What happened in Darjeeling?

Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and surrounding areas caused landslides, resulting in many deaths. Earlier, PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders condoled the loss of lives due to the mishap. PM Modi also assured that the Centre was committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. He said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected." "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," President Murmu said.

The landslide at Dilaram on the Kurseong road has blocked the main route to Darjeeling, while Rohini Road is also affected. Tindharia Road remains open, and authorities are evacuating tourists from Mirik using that route. Rescue teams from the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on site, and vehicle movement on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road has been restricted due to the collapse of a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge. According to Additional SP of Kurseong, Abhishek Roy, the mortal remains have been recovered from the debris. Roy said, "Seven dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies too. A landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, which leads to Darjeeling. That road is blocked. Rohini Road is also blocked due to a landslide at Gourishankar. The condition of Pankhabari Road is extremely poor. Tindharia Road is functioning right now. We are trying to evacuate all the tourists in Mirik in three to four hours through Tindharia." 

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

