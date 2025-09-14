PM Modi issues BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?
AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
UPI alert! NPCI announces major change in transaction limits for GPay, PhonePe, Paytm; here's what you need to know
Assam: Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Guwahati, tremors felt in North Bengal, Bhutan
Ananya Panday opens up on her superstitions, 'I don’t walk under...' ; here's what she avoids and why
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
INDIA
PM Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue of infiltration, saying the party's biggest focus is "vote bank." He said: "Now the Congress has become a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators." Read on to know more on this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposing Congress party on a number of issues. PM Modi called himself a devotee of Lord Shiva and said he will "swallow the poison" of abuses -- an apparent reference to a Congress rally where abuses were hurled against the PM and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. PM Modi went on to call the Congress a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators, adding the grand old party "never cares about the country."
Addressing a gathering in Darang, Assam after inaugurating various projects, PM Modi said: "The people are my God; if I don't express my pain before them, where will I do it? They are my masters, my deities, and my remote control. I do not have any other remote control." The "remote control" jibe has history to it: PM Modi and other members of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of controlling ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He has also said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is remote-controlled by the Gandhis, a claim the party rejects.
In his speech, PM Modi also invoked India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorism. He said: "Now, our forces conduct Operation Sindoor, uprooting terror from every corner of Pakistan, but the people of Congress stand with the Pakistan Army. They forward their agendas. The lies of Pakistan become the Congress's agenda. That's why you should always beware of Congress." India had launched the operation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and it soon escalated into a dayslong conflict with Pakistan.
PM Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue of infiltration, saying the party's biggest focus is "vote bank." He said: "Now the Congress has become a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators. When Congress was in power, it encouraged infiltration, and now it wants infiltrators to settle in the country forever and decide India's future."