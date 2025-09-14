PM Modi issues BIG statement on abuse row: 'I'm Lord Shiva's devotee, will...'

PM Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue of infiltration, saying the party's biggest focus is "vote bank." He said: "Now the Congress has become a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators." Read on to know more on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposing Congress party on a number of issues. PM Modi called himself a devotee of Lord Shiva and said he will "swallow the poison" of abuses -- an apparent reference to a Congress rally where abuses were hurled against the PM and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. PM Modi went on to call the Congress a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators, adding the grand old party "never cares about the country."

What did PM Modi say on the Congress?

Addressing a gathering in Darang, Assam after inaugurating various projects, PM Modi said: "The people are my God; if I don't express my pain before them, where will I do it? They are my masters, my deities, and my remote control. I do not have any other remote control." The "remote control" jibe has history to it: PM Modi and other members of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of controlling ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He has also said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is remote-controlled by the Gandhis, a claim the party rejects.

'People of Congress stand with Pakistan army'

In his speech, PM Modi also invoked India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorism. He said: "Now, our forces conduct Operation Sindoor, uprooting terror from every corner of Pakistan, but the people of Congress stand with the Pakistan Army. They forward their agendas. The lies of Pakistan become the Congress's agenda. That's why you should always beware of Congress." India had launched the operation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and it soon escalated into a dayslong conflict with Pakistan.

What did PM Modi say on infiltration?

PM Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue of infiltration, saying the party's biggest focus is "vote bank." He said: "Now the Congress has become a protector of anti-nationals and infiltrators. When Congress was in power, it encouraged infiltration, and now it wants infiltrators to settle in the country forever and decide India's future."