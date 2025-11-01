FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

PM Modi issues BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far when...'

PM Modi also lambasted those who “pretend to uphold the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice,” accusing them of having “committed decades of injustice for their own political gain.”

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed satisfaction that Chhattisgarh is steadily freeing itself from the grip of "Maoist terrorism", asserting that the state and the nation are now close to achieving complete freedom from the menace. Addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state, at Nava Raipur, the Prime Minister recalled the painful decades-long struggle of the people who suffered under the shadow of Naxal violence.

He expressed his optimism about the decline of Maoism in India, stating that the day when India will be free of Maoist terror is not far. He highlighted the recent success in countering the movement and only three districts in the country remaining under the grip of Left Wing Extremism.

He lambasted those who “pretend to uphold the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice,” accusing them of having “committed decades of injustice for their own political gain.” Highlighting the neglect of tribal regions due to Maoist insurgency, PM Modi said that villages were deprived of roads, schools, and hospitals, and that those in power “enjoyed the comforts of life while abandoning the people to their fate.”

The Prime Minister said his government, after assuming office in 2014, resolved to eradicate Maoist terrorism from the country. “Eleven years ago, over 125 districts were affected by Maoist terror; today, only three districts remain where traces persist. The day is not far when Chhattisgarh and the entire nation will be completely free from Maoist terrorism,” he affirmed.

Earlier in October 2025, the Union Home Ministry said the number of Left-Wing Extremism-affected (LWE) districts has now come down to 11 from 18 earlier this year. The three districts identified by the government as still being most affected are all in Chhattisgarh: Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur. In 2013, there were 126 LWE-affected districts and following continuous operations, the number was restricted to 18 in April 2025.

PM Modi highlighted significant progress from the situation before 2014, when approximately 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence. He expressed confidence that India is on the verge of being completely free from Maoist terror, a goal the government has resolved to achieve by March 31, 2026. The government attributes this success to a multi-pronged strategy combining security operations, infrastructure development, and rehabilitation efforts.

Referring to the growing number of surrenders by Naxal cadres, the Prime Minister said that over 200 Maoists surrendered in Bastar on October 17, and more than 20 in Kanker recently, with many high-value operatives across the country also laying down arms and accepting the Indian Constitution. “The elimination of Maoist terrorism has made the impossible possible, said PM Modi citing examples of rapid development in areas once considered terror strongholds.

He noted that electricity has reached Chilkapalli village in Bijapur for the first time in seven decades, while construction of a school has begun in Rekawaya village of Abujhmad. Puvarti, once a Maoist bastion, now proudly flies the national tricolour and hosts cultural events like Bastar Pandum and the Bastar Olympics, PM Modi said.

Calling on citizens to reflect on Chhattisgarh’s progress over the past 25 years, the Prime Minister said the coming years are crucial for both the state and the country’s journey towards becoming a developed India. In a message to the youth, he said, “This is your time, and there is no goal you cannot achieve. The government stands with you at every step.” Concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, reiterating that together, “we will advance Chhattisgarh and move the nation forward.”

The Indian government has been implementing a multi-pronged strategy to tackle Maoism, focusing on enhancing security measures to neutralize Maoist groups and prevent their activities, promoting development and infrastructure projects in affected areas to improve living standards and provide opportunities for local communities and encouraging Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society through rehabilitation programs. On the occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also greeted the people of Chhattisgarh, remarking that today, the state of Chhattisgarh has completed 25 years since its formation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

