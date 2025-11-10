PM Modi issues BIG statement at Uttarakhand's silver jubilee celebrations: 'In just few years...'

PM Modi said that the true essence of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength and that the state's rich legacy can play a defining role in shaping India's global identity. "The true identity of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores during the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and conveyed his heartfelt salutations, respect, and service to all. The Prime Minister said that Uttarakhand has the potential to emerge as the "Spiritual Capital of the world" by harnessing its ancient heritage, temples, and wellness traditions, and aligning them with global networks of yoga, meditation, and spirituality.

He said that the true essence of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength and that the state's rich legacy can play a defining role in shaping India's global identity. "The true identity of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength. If Uttarakhand makes up its mind, then in just a few years, it can establish itself as the Spiritual Capital of the world. The temples, ashrams, and centres of meditation and yoga here can be connected to a global network. People from across India and abroad already come here for wellness," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister stated that November 9 is the result of a long and dedicated struggle, and the day evokes a deep sense of pride in all of us. He highlighted that the god-like people of Uttarakhand had long envisioned a dream that was fulfilled 25 years ago under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's government.

Reflecting on the journey of the past 25 years, PM Modi observed that, seeing the heights Uttarakhand has reached today, it is natural for every person who once struggled for the creation of this beautiful state to feel happy. He noted that those who love the mountains, who cherish Uttarakhand's culture, its natural beauty, and have affection for the people of Devbhoomi, are filled with joy and delight today. Expressing satisfaction that their Governments at the Centre and State are committed to elevating Uttarakhand's potential to new heights, PM Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to all on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand. On the occasion, he also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the movement and offered his salutations to all the activists of that time.

Notably, on September 1, 1994, the Khatima firing incident took place, considered a dark day in the history of Uttarakhand's struggle for statehood, as a peaceful procession was being carried out by agitators seeking a separate state. The Khatima incident was followed by the Massorie firing incident the next day, in which six people were fired upon by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel. Later on the night of October 2, 1994, several statehood activists travelling to Delhi to advocate for a separate state also encountered severe police action, resulting in the death of several people and 24 women were also allegedly sexually abused by the cops, at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar.

Sharing his deep emotional bond with Uttarakhand, PM Modi recalled that during his spiritual journeys to the region, the struggles, hard work, and determination of his brothers and sisters living in the mountains always inspired him. He stated that the days spent in Uttarakhand gave him a direct experience of the state's immense potential. The Prime Minister said that it was this very conviction that led him to declare, after visiting Baba Kedar, that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. As the state completes 25 years, he affirmed, "This is indeed the defining era of Uttarakhand's rise and progress".

Recalling that 25 years ago, when Uttarakhand was newly formed, the challenges were immense, PM Modi said that resources were limited, the state budget was small, sources of income were scarce, and most needs were met through central assistance. He remarked that the picture has now completely changed. Before arriving at the event, he visited a remarkable exhibition on the silver jubilee celebrations, which showcased glimpses of Uttarakhand's journey over the past 25 years. He highlighted that in sectors such as infrastructure, education, industry, tourism, health, power, and rural development, the stories of success are truly inspiring. The Prime Minister noted that 25 years ago, Uttarakhand's budget was only Rs 4,000 crore, which has now crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. In this period, electricity generation in the state has increased fourfold, and the length of roads has doubled. He added that earlier, only 4,000 air passengers arrived here in six months, whereas today, more than 4,000 passengers arrive by air in a single day.

PM Modi further highlighted that in the past 25 years, the number of engineering colleges in Uttarakhand has increased more than tenfold. He noted that earlier there was only one medical college, whereas today there are ten. He stated that 25 years ago, vaccine coverage was below 25 per cent, but now nearly every village in Uttarakhand falls within the ambit of vaccine coverage. The Prime Minister remarked that Uttarakhand has made significant progress across all dimensions of life. He described this journey of development as remarkable and attributed the transformation to the policy of inclusive growth and the collective resolve of every citizen of Uttarakhand. He reflected that earlier, the steep climbs of the mountains hindered the path of development, but now new paths are beginning to open.

Prime Minister also shared about his earlier interaction with the youth and entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand, all of whom are highly enthusiastic about the state's growth. He expressed that the sentiments of Uttarakhand's people today can be summed up in Garhwali as: "By 2047, when India joins the league of developed nations, my Uttarakhand, my Devbhoomi, will be fully ready." Announcing that several projects have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid to accelerate Uttarakhand's development journey, PM Modi said these projects, related to education, health, tourism, and sports, will generate new employment opportunities in the region. He highlighted that the Jamrani and Song dam projects will play a crucial role in resolving the drinking water issues of Dehradun and Haldwani. Over Rs 8,000 crore will be invested in these schemes. He extended his congratulations to the people of Uttarakhand for these initiatives.

Noting that the Uttarakhand government has begun providing subsidies in digital currency to apple and kiwi farmers, PM Modi highlighted that through modern technology, it is now possible to fully track the financial assistance being provided. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the state government, RBI, and all stakeholders involved in this initiative. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the heartbeat of India's spiritual life", exclaimed PM Modi, listing Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jageshwar, and Adi Kailash as sacred pilgrimage sites that symbolise our faith. Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake journeys to these holy shrines, which not only open the path of devotion but also infuse new energy into Uttarakhand's economy.

Emphasising that improved connectivity is deeply linked to Uttarakhand's development, PM Modi stated that over Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are currently underway in the state. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is progressing, and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is nearly complete. He noted that the foundation stones have been laid for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeways. These projects are accelerating development in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister reflected that Uttarakhand has traversed a long journey of progress over the past 25 years. He posed the question of what heights we envision for Uttarakhand in the next 25 years. Quoting the saying "Where there is a will, there is a way," he remarked that once we know our goals, the roadmap to achieve them will emerge swiftly. He added that there could be no better day than November 9 to begin discussions on these future goals.

The Prime Minister noted that people from across India and abroad come to Uttarakhand for wellness, and the demand for its herbs and Ayurvedic medicines is rapidly increasing. He highlighted that over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in aromatic plants, Ayurvedic herbs, yoga, and wellness tourism. He proposed that every assembly constituency in Uttarakhand should have a complete package comprising yoga centres, Ayurveda centres, and naturopathy institutes, which would strongly appeal to foreign tourists.

Pointing out that the Government of India is placing great emphasis on the Vibrant Villages Programme along the borders, the Prime Minister expressed his vision for every vibrant village in Uttarakhand to become a small tourism hub, promoting homestays, local cuisine, and culture. PM Modi invited everyone to imagine the joy of tourists experiencing a homely atmosphere, enjoying traditional dishes like dubke, chudkani, rot-arsa, ras-bhaat, and jhangore ki kheer. He remarked that this joy will bring them back to Uttarakhand again and again. Stressing the need to focus on unlocking the hidden potential of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister noted that festivals like Harela, Phooldei, and Bhitauli leave a lasting impression on tourists who participate in them. He highlighted the vibrancy of local fairs such as the Nanda Devi Mela, Jauljivi Mela, Bageshwar's Uttarayani Mela, Devidhura Mela, Shravani Mela, and the Butter Festival, stating that the soul of Uttarakhand resides in these celebrations. To bring these local festivals and traditions onto the world map, he proposed a campaign like "One District, One Festival."

The Prime Minister noted that all hill districts of Uttarakhand hold significant potential for fruit cultivation and should be developed as horticulture centres. He identified blueberry, kiwi, herbal, and medicinal plants as the future of farming. He further stressed the need to empower MSMEs afresh in sectors such as food processing, handicrafts, and organic products. "Uttarakhand has always held year-round tourism potential", stated the Prime Minister. With improving connectivity, he had earlier suggested moving towards all-season tourism. He expressed happiness that Uttarakhand is now giving a new dimension to winter tourism.

PM Modi said that the latest updates are encouraging, with a sharp rise in the number of tourists visiting during winter. He highlighted the successful organisation of a high-altitude marathon in Pithoragarh at over 14,000 feet and noted that the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run has become a source of inspiration for the nation. Three years ago, fewer than 2,000 pilgrims participated in the Adi Kailash Yatra; today, that number has exceeded 30,000. He mentioned that just a few days ago, the doors of the Kedarnath temple were closed for the season, and this year, nearly 17 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath Dham for darshan. The Prime Minister affirmed that pilgrimage and year-round tourism are strengths of Uttarakhand that will continue to propel it to new heights of development. He added that possibilities of eco-tourism and adventure-tourism are great avenues to attract the youth of India.

"Uttarakhand is now emerging as a film destination, and the state's new film policy has made shooting easier", remarked the Prime Minister, noting that Uttarakhand is also gaining popularity as a 'wedding destination'. For the "Wed In India" initiative, he emphasised that Uttarakhand must develop facilities on a grand scale and suggested identifying and developing 5 to 7 major destinations for this purpose. PM Modi reiterated the nation's resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, stating that the path to self-reliance lies through Vocal for Local. He remarked that Uttarakhand has always embodied this vision, with deep affection for local products, their use, and integration into daily life being an intrinsic part of its tradition.

He expressed happiness that the Uttarakhand government has accelerated the Vocal for Local campaign, resulting in 15 agricultural products from the state receiving GI tags. He highlighted the recent GI tag recognition for the Bedu fruit and Badri cow ghee as a matter of pride. He described Badri cow ghee as the pride of every mountain household and noted that Bedu is now reaching markets beyond the villages. Products made from it will now carry the GI tag, and wherever they go, they will carry the identity of Uttarakhand. PM Modistated that such GI-tagged products must be taken to households across the country. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that "House of Himalayas" is emerging as a brand that unifies Uttarakhand's local identity on a single platform. He noted that under this brand, various products of the state have been given a collective identity to enable them to compete in global markets.

He highlighted that many of these products are now available on digital platforms, ensuring direct access to customers and opening new markets for farmers, artisans, and small entrepreneurs. PM Modi urged renewed energy in branding efforts and emphasised the need to continuously improve the delivery mechanisms of these branded products. Acknowledging that Uttarakhand's development journey has faced many obstacles, but its strong government has consistently overcome these challenges, remarked PM Modi, ensuring that the pace of development remains uninterrupted. He commended Pushkar Singh Dhami's government for its serious implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a model for other states.

He praised the state government's bold policies on nationally significant issues such as the anti-conversion law and the riot control law. The Prime Minister also noted the government's firm actions on sensitive matters like rapid land encroachment and demographic changes. In the area of disaster management, he appreciated the Uttarakhand government's swift and sensitive response and its efforts to provide all possible assistance to the people. The Prime Minister expressed full confidence that as Uttarakhand celebrates its silver jubilee of statehood, the state will scale new heights of development in the coming years. He affirmed that Uttarakhand will continue to advance its culture and identity with pride.

PM Modi urged the people to resolve their vision for Uttarakhand for the next 25 years and tread on the path of development with conviction. Extending his heartfelt greetings to all residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion, the Prime Minister assured that the Government of India stands firmly with the Government of Uttarakhand and is committed to supporting it at every step. He concluded by conveying his best wishes for the happiness, prosperity, and bright future of every family and citizen of the state. The Governor of Uttarakhand is Lt.Gen.(Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister, Ajay Tamta were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Earlier, Prime Minister also launched a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering. According to a press release, during the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores, including the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crores and the foundation stone laying of projects worth over Rs 7210 crores. These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. Prime Minister also released a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

