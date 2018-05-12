PM Narendra Modi: Indian policy has Nepal on top

Narendra Modi with K.P Sharma Oli

Nepal is on top of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and both countries are incomplete without each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Janakpur on Friday, kick-starting his two-day, all-important visit to the Himalayan nation.

Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli flagged off a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya. The service is part of the Ramayana Circuit to promote religious tourism in both countries. "For centuries, the ties between Ayodhya and Janakpur have been unbreakable. This is a historic moment," Modi said.

"Without Nepal, India's faith is incomplete. Without Nepal, India's history is incomplete. Without Nepal, India's dhams are incomplete. Without Nepal, our Ram is incomplete," PM Modi said.

On his third visit to the Himalayan nation since assuming office in 2014, Modi announced a grant of Rs 100 crore to develop Janakpur, known as Sita's birthplace.

"India and Nepal have stood together for each other in most difficult of times," Modi later said at a civic reception hosted by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City.

He said the two neighbours can work on 5Ts — Tradition, Trade, Tourism, Technology and Transport — to achieve progress and prosperity.

Modi said he came to Janakpur as a pilgrim and not as India's PM.

"Ayodhya is incomplete without Janakidham. Similarly, Nepal is incomplete without India and India is incomplete without Nepal," he said.

"Our ties are older than diplomacy, strategy and politics. It is Devniti that has guided our relations. Changes in governments do not matter, our relations remain the same," he said.

This is the first high-level visit from India since the formation of a new government in Nepal this year.

Addressing a crowd during the reception, Modi, who wore a traditional pink turban, said Nepal comes first in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered special prayers at Janaki Temple and invoked mythological King Janak of Mithila and King Dashratha of Ayodhya.

Oli welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the temple complex.

"I am glad to be here in Janakpur to pay respects to King Janak and Mata Janaki. I thank the PM of Nepal Shri Oli for accompanying me during this visit to Janakpur," Modi said.

Thousands of people gathered on the temple premises to welcome Modi.

"Today's welcome in Nepal shows the affection the people of Nepal have towards the people of India," Modi said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received Modi at the airport upon his arrival.

Modi reached Nepal on Friday on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to build mutual trust.

He said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development.

The Modi government has identified 15 Indian destinations, including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Hampi and Nagpur, for development under the Ramayana Circuit theme.

Modi's visit comes a month after Oli visited India last month.

On Saturday morning, Modi will be heading for Muktinath temple in Mustang District followed by prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in the capital.

He is then expected to engage with political leaders of various parties. He will attend a civic reception hosted by the Mayor of Kathmandu and then depart for India on Saturday evening.

(With agency inputs)