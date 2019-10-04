PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two projects in Mauritius through video call

Continuing India's neighbourhood-first policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two projects in Mauritius along with the Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth through video conferencing.

The projects which Mauritius PM described "Mother India's blessing" are phase one of Mauritius metro and a new ENT hospital.

Jugnauth, speaking on the occasion in Hindi said, "Iskey liye Mauritius Ki Janta bharat ki hamesh abhari rahi gi" (our people will forever be grateful to India).

"We need the blessings of Mother India for us to pursue our journey in the more auspicious manner. Your message today will represent those blessings," he added.

The metro project is the biggest project undertaken in the country and has been in pipeline for three decades.

Speaking at the inauguration PM Modi said, "The metro will provide clean, efficient and time-saving transport. It will contribute to economic activities and tourism..The other project inaugurated today — state-of-the-art ENT Hospital — will contribute to quality healthcare. The Hospital has an energy-efficient building and will offer paper-less services"

India is already involved in several projects in the country. In 2016, India provided a Special Economic Package of $ 353 million for the execution of five projects — Metro Express Project, Supreme Court Building, New ENT Hospital, Social Housing project, Supply of digital tablets to primary school children — in the Indian ocean country.

