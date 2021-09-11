PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan, recalls notable events that took place on this day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad a little while ago via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also attended the opening ceremony along with the Prime Minister. During the event, Prime Minister Modi also performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Sardardham Bhavan Phase two Kanya Chhatralaya or girls hostel.

"Before starting any new work we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and fortunately, the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also being done on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesha' festival. Yesterday was 'Ganesh Chaturthi and today the entire nation is celebrating the festival," Modi said during the inauguration.

At the event, PM Modi recalled notable events which took place on September 11, including the 9/11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago. On this same day in 1893, Swami Vivekanand had also given his famous speech in Chicago at the World Parliament of Religions.

"On this day, Swami Vivekananda stood on that global stage and introduced the world to the human values of India. Today the world is realising that tragedies like 9/11 will have a permanent solution, only through these values of humanity," PM Modi said.

"Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the history of the world that is known to have struck humanity," he said.

Modi also announced that at the Faculty of Arts in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a Chair would be established in the memory of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, who passed away on this date in 1921.

India is proud to be home to the world's oldest language, Tamil. Today, on the 100th Punya Tithi of Subramania Bharati, honoured to announce the setting up of the Subramania Bharati Chair of Tamil studies at BHU, Kashi. pic.twitter.com/kx1bv2S6AQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad provides hostel facilities to girls and boys from rural areas. Sardardham project's phase two, which was inaugurated today will house around 2,000 girl students and has been built at the cost of another Rs 200 crore.

Sardardham Bhavan project's phase one, spread over an area of 11,672 square feet was also built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.