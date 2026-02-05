PM Modi inaugurates new international airport in Andhra, Viveka Smaraka Youth Centre in Mysuru

In Karnataka, PM Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, which is dedicated to the life, message, and ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-state visit, inaugurating a new international airport in Andhra Pradesh before travelling to Karnataka to dedicate a cultural youth centre to Swami Vivekananda. In Karnataka, PM Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, which is dedicated to the life, message, and ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot during the inauguration. Before inaugurating the centre, PM Modi visited the Viveka Smaraka, offered prayers, and planted a sapling on the premises. He also watched a short film showcasing the life, teachings, and legacy of Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi stated that the Ramakrishna Mission has played a profound role in shaping his life. Dedicated to the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth centre is built on the historic site in Mysuru sanctified by Swamiji's stay in 1892, where he first resolved to participate in the 1893 World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Recalling his long-standing association with the spiritual order and highlighting the cultural legacy of Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "You all know where my journey began and where I am today; the Ramakrishna Mission has a very significant contribution to it. Three months ago, I visited Belur Math in Howrah and had the opportunity to have satsang with the revered saints. Today, I once again got the opportunity in Mysuru to meet the saints associated with the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, my brother disciples, and seek their blessings."

Reflecting on the historical significance of the region and the making of extraordinary figures, the Prime Minister added, "Mysuru has been the centre of India's eternal cultural consciousness. Its temples, traditions, festivals, Dussehra, grand palaces, music and literature reflect India's rich heritage. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the city has preserved and enriched this legacy. The memories of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Swami Vivekananda are also an important part of Mysuru's heritage. The transformation of an ordinary individual into an extraordinary personality does not happen overnight. It requires countless trials, deep spiritual discipline, penance and sacrifice. The world recognises great personalities after they achieve fame, but very few identify them during their period of struggle and penance."

Highlighting the transformative role of the younger generation across key sectors, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Today, India is rapidly moving forward in its new journey of semiconductor manufacturing because of the strength of India's youth. Today, India's economy is among the fastest growing in the world, again because of the strength of India's youth. India is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, thanks to the strength of its youth. India has also become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer because of the strength of India's youth. Digital solutions developed in India are inspiring many countries across the world, again due to the strength of India's youth."

Built and managed by the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, the newly inaugurated Viveka Smaraka features state-of-the-art infrastructure including a 650-seater amphitheatre, an immersive experience museum, a yoga and meditation hall, a library, and study centres for competitive exam preparation. The site marks the location where Swami Vivekananda stayed as a young ascetic in 1892 before making his historic voyage to Chicago, receiving crucial early support from the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru.

The youth-centric cultural institution aims to impart behavioural excellence, higher values, and life skills to equip younger generations for both material and spiritual growth, carrying forward the nation-building ideas of Swami Vivekananda. Earlier in the day, he inaugrated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, which is inspired by the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. PM Modi said that it reflects the pride in Indian heritage.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu along with other state leaders, as PM Modi stressed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is working towards the growth and development of the State at double speed. "Andhra Pradesh has always possessed the potential to become a growth engine for 'Viksit Bharat'. To ensure that our efforts for the state's development moved forward at the speed of a 'double engine,' I had sought the people's mandate for a 'double-engine government.' Today, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the entire NDA team is working for Andhra Pradesh at double the speed," he said.

The Prime Minister further added that railway projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in the State to bridge the gap between regional industrial hubs. "To ensure seamless connectivity between this region and the country's major industrial hubs, railway projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh. The state's entire rail network has been electrified, and more than seventy railway stations here are being modernised," he said.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements, a release said. The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).