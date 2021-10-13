'Laying foundation for next 25 years': PM Modi inaugurates GatiShakti-National Master Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and new exhibition complexes of ITPO.

PM Modi also reviewed the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan today before the inauguration of PM GatiShakti.

After inaugurating the GatiShakti Master plan, PM Modi said, "We are laying a foundation for the next 25 years."

"This national master plan will give 'gatishakti' to development plans of the 21st century and will help in the timely completion of these plans," the PM said,

He added, "Infrastructure development has been far from the priority of most of the political parties. It was never been part of their manifesto... but it has been known that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which builds economy and generates employment."

"Earlier, we used to see 'work in progress' boards everywhere & people started to believe that it will never be completed. It showed distrust of people. But we changed it. We planned well & introduced 'gati' in development projects," PM Modi said.