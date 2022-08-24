Search icon
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed state-of-the-art Amrita hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

The new mega hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, will have a built-up area of one crore square feet including med college

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a state-of-the-art private hospital with 2,600 beds to the nation on Wednesday. The Haryana hospital has a centralised, fully automated lab.

According to the Centre, the hospital, which will be constructed on a huge 130-acre site, would provide a significant boost to the National Capital Region's health infrastructure (NCR).

 

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital was established over a six-year period under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math on a huge 130-acre site with sustainability in mind. It contains a dedicated seven-story research block.

 

The new super-specialty hospital opened with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in phases over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is expected to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, according to officials.

The hospital buildings will cover 36 lakh square feet in total built-up area, with a 14-storey tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the roof.

 

The new mega hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, will have a built-up area of one crore square feet and will include a medical college.

A dedicated seven-story research building and eight centers of excellence, including gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone disorders and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are also a part of the campus.

There are patient-centered wards and outpatient departments (OPDs) as well as a high-tech, fully automated central laboratory at the hospital.

