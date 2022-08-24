PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed state-of-the-art Amrita hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

Image Credit: Twitter @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a state-of-the-art private hospital with 2,600 beds to the nation on Wednesday. The Haryana hospital has a centralised, fully automated lab.

According to the Centre, the hospital, which will be constructed on a huge 130-acre site, would provide a significant boost to the National Capital Region's health infrastructure (NCR).

Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to people in NCR region. https://t.co/JnUnYU3m93 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2022

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital was established over a six-year period under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math on a huge 130-acre site with sustainability in mind. It contains a dedicated seven-story research block.

Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people: PMO https://t.co/wcqjvjezkv — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The new super-specialty hospital opened with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in phases over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is expected to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, according to officials.

The hospital buildings will cover 36 lakh square feet in total built-up area, with a 14-storey tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the roof.

Faridabad | It's a 2600 bedded hospital. 500 beds will be in ICU. I think it's the biggest hospital in India. Earlier there were only 7 medical colleges in Haryana but now there're 13 colleges & 9 are in pipeline.After that, each district will have one medical college: Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/y2CV8rAxtH — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The new mega hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, will have a built-up area of one crore square feet and will include a medical college.

A dedicated seven-story research building and eight centers of excellence, including gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone disorders and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are also a part of the campus.

There are patient-centered wards and outpatient departments (OPDs) as well as a high-tech, fully automated central laboratory at the hospital.

