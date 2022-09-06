PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, know what’s on agenda

PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo - ANI)

In an effort to improve and strengthen ties with the neighbouring country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina today, at the Hyderabad House. This is the 12th time that both leaders are meeting since 2015.

The ties between Bangladesh and India have remained in momentum over the past few years since both the leaders have had frequent interactions with each other. This meeting will further improve the partnership between the two countries, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, Hasina laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Soon after the welcome, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

One of the primary things that will be discussed is India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, under which Bangladesh is one of the top partners. Other things on the agenda for the meeting are upgrading defence cooperation and creating stability in South Asia.

It is also expected that during the four-day visit of Sheikh Hasina, both world leaders are expected to sign important pacts ranging from defence issues, trade agreements and sharing of river water. As per reports, many national and international issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic were also discussed.

After the bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, PM Narendra Modi said, “India and Bangladesh will enhance cooperation in IT, Space and nuclear sectors.” He added, “India-Bangladesh ties will reach new heights in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.”

India and Bangladesh will also be signing the water-sharing pact for the Kushiyaar river, which will further improve international relations. Sheikh Hasina said, “Hope all outstanding issues including the Teesta water sharing agreement will be concluded at an early date.”

Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Cyrus Mistry death: What was the speed of the Mercedes-Benz car? Details of the postmortem report