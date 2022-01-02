PM Modi hits the gym in Meerut, video goes viral - WATCH

Citizens of the country look up to its leaders and their contributions to the nation's development. The construction of this university in Meerut will be a big step towards accomplishing the prime minister's aim of instilling a sporting culture and developing world-class athletic facilities in all sections of the country, according to a government official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The institution would be planned to be built of somewhere between Rs 700 crore in the localities of Salawa and Kaili in Meerut's Sardhana town. The Prime Minister headed to the gym after laying the foundation stone for the institution, spreading a message of “fit India” across the country. A video of PM Modi trying out the equipment in the gym has gone viral on social media and was shared by multiple handles. Watch the video below:

Hockey and football fields, a ground for basketball, volleyball, handball, and kabaddi, a lawn tennis court, a gymnasium hall, a synthetic running stadium, a swimming pool, a multipurpose hall, and a cycling track will all be part of the sports university's construction. Facilities will be available for sports including archery, weightlifting, shooting, canoeing, kayaking, gymnastics and squash.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony while addressing, honourable PM said, “This university worth Rs 700 crores will provide international sports facilities to the youth. Every year, more than 1000 girls and boys will graduate from here.”

According to the declaration, the university will be able to coach 1,080 athletes, comprising 540 females and 540 males.