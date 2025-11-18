PM Modi hits out at Congress party: 'They provided shelter to...'

PM Modi also talked about the recent Bihar Assembly elections results in which the NDA secured a massive victory by securing 202 seats out of the 243 seats. PM Modi hailed "people's increasing contribution in democracy," noting the highest turnout in Bihar elections till date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at Congress, alleging that "urban-Naxals who had established themselves in the Congress about 10 years" ago, have turned it into "Muslim League Maowadi Congress" and that the party has "given up national interest" for its own self-interest. Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in Delhi, PM Modi said that throughout the country, Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been steadily declining.

"However, surprisingly, these forces seem to be gaining traction within the Congress party. For the past five decades, nearly every major state in India has grappled with the grip of Naxalism. Tragically, Congress provided shelter to Maoist ideologies that openly rejected India's Constitution, hindering the nation's progress," he alleged. "The urban naxal-Maoist ecosystem that had taken root in the Congress 10-15 years, have turned it into Muslim League Maowadi Congress. I can say with responsibility that Muslim League Maowadi Congress has given up national interest for its self-interest, it is becoming danger to the country's unity," he alleged.

PM Modi also talked about the recent Bihar Assembly elections results in which the NDA secured a massive victory by securing 202 seats out of the 243 seats. PM Modi hailed "people's increasing contribution in democracy," noting the highest turnout in Bihar elections, pointing to the nine per cent difference between women's and men's vote share. "No one can ignore people's increasing contribution in democracy. This was the highest voter turnout of in the history of Bihar. Women's turnout was nine per cent more than of men. This is also victory of democracy. The Bihar results have once again demonstrated the high aspirations of the people of India," PM Modi said.

PM further advised that the people only trust political parties with "good intentions", which "and prioritize development". "Today, the people of India trust political parties that, with good intentions, fulfil these aspirations and prioritise development. People of Bihar gave RJD 15 years. If Lalu Yadav ji wanted, he could've done a lot for Bihar's development, but he selected the path of Jungle Raj. People of Bihar can never forget that," PM Modi said. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

