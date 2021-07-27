PM Modi hits out at Congress for disrupting of monsoon session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress Party of not letting the Parliament function properly and causing repeated disruptions in both Houses during the ongoing Monsoon Session. PM Modi said this while addressing a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary party on Tuesday.

The PM, while referring to the Congress party's boycott of the all-party meeting that was called on July 20 to review the COVID-19 situation, said the party had also prevented others from attending it. In this meeting, the Prime Minister interacted with floor leaders of all parties of both Houses of the Parliament to inform them of the trajectory of COVID-19 and the public health response to the pandemic.

It is learned that PM Modi has also asked his party MPs to expose this behaviour of the Congress and some opposition parties in front of the media and the public.

No business has been conducted in parliament this session since the Pegasus row erupted July 18. On Monday, the government reached out to the opposition to end the deadlock. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned five times, the Lok Sabha was adjourned three times on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha's proceedings have been disrupted by opposition protests, leading to chaotic scenes and repeated adjournments. It included a Trinamool MP snatching papers from the hands of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he was giving a statement on the Pegasus scandal.

On the other hand, Congress insisted that the government is to blame for the non-functioning of the parliament, as it is not agreeing to the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Pegasus issue. Several opposition parties have called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the hacking allegations which the government has refused.