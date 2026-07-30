PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in new selfie video: 'Paper mafia will not be spared'

In a video post on social media, the prime minister said that the issue of question paper leaks had plagued governments at both the Centre and the states for decades and threatened to destroy the future of students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 30) hailed the passage of the anti-paper leak bill in both houses of the parliament. PM Modi said that the government is taking successive steps to strengthen the examination system, and vowed that those involved in paper leaks would not be spared. In a video post on social media, the prime minister said the issue of question paper leaks had plagued governments at both the Centre and the states for decades and threatened to destroy the future of students.

In the video, PM Modi said: "We are continuously taking one step after another to build a reliable examination system. Whether it is the creation of a task force, the creation of fast-track courts, or taking into account the suggestions of states." He stated that reforms in the education and examination systems had become essential, adding that greater use of technology would play a key role.

PM Modi also warned that those involved in paper leak rackets would face strict punishment. "Any paper mafia, any gang involved in paper leaks, any gang that plays with the future of the country's children, will not be spared. Strict laws are also necessary. We had taken a Bill to Parliament, and as I had promised you, over the last two days, both Houses of Parliament, the respected Members of Parliament, discussed it in detail," he said.

This marks PM Modi's fourth selfie-style video in recent days as the BJP government tries to reach out to Gen Z after massive student protests over paper leaks and related issues. On Thursday, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 cleared the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. Key provisions of the bill are tougher punishments for examination fraud, heavier fines, and faster investigations and trials. It will become a law after receiving assent from the President of India. The bill amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted after the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The stricter law has been brought after student protests were held across the country, with demonstrators demanding accountability and education reforms. The agitation was called off after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister -- a key demand of the protesters.