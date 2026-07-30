FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Japan Earthquake: Terrifying Visuals Emerges As Massive 6.8 Earthquake Hits Japan, Amid 39°C Heat

Japan Earthquake: Terrifying Visuals Emerges As Massive 6.8 Earthquake Hits Japan, Amid 39°C Heat

CJP Protest: Delhi Govt Drops Legal Cases But Excludes Those With Criminal Records

CJP Protest: Delhi Govt Drops Legal Cases But Excludes Those With Criminal Records

Iran Israel War: Iran Claims Ballistic Missiles Destroyed 3 US F-35 Jets In Jordan

Iran Israel War: Iran Claims Ballistic Missiles Destroyed 3 US F-35 Jets In Jordan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in new selfie video: 'Paper mafia will not be spared'

In a video post on social media, the prime minister said that the issue of question paper leaks had plagued governments at both the Centre and the states for decades and threatened to destroy the future of students.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST

PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in new selfie video: 'Paper mafia will not be spared'
This marks PM Modi's fourth selfie-style video in recent days
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 30) hailed the passage of the anti-paper leak bill in both houses of the parliament. PM Modi said that the government is taking successive steps to strengthen the examination system, and vowed that those involved in paper leaks would not be spared. In a video post on social media, the prime minister said the issue of question paper leaks had plagued governments at both the Centre and the states for decades and threatened to destroy the future of students.

In the video, PM Modi said: "We are continuously taking one step after another to build a reliable examination system. Whether it is the creation of a task force, the creation of fast-track courts, or taking into account the suggestions of states." He stated that reforms in the education and examination systems had become essential, adding that greater use of technology would play a key role.

PM Modi also warned that those involved in paper leak rackets would face strict punishment. "Any paper mafia, any gang involved in paper leaks, any gang that plays with the future of the country's children, will not be spared. Strict laws are also necessary. We had taken a Bill to Parliament, and as I had promised you, over the last two days, both Houses of Parliament, the respected Members of Parliament, discussed it in detail," he said.

This marks PM Modi's fourth selfie-style video in recent days as the BJP government tries to reach out to Gen Z after massive student protests over paper leaks and related issues. On Thursday, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 cleared the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. Key provisions of the bill are tougher punishments for examination fraud, heavier fines, and faster investigations and trials. It will become a law after receiving assent from the President of India. The bill amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted after the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The stricter law has been brought after student protests were held across the country, with demonstrators demanding accountability and education reforms. The agitation was called off after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the union education minister -- a key demand of the protesters.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in new selfie video: 'Paper mafia will not be spared'
PM Modi hails passage of anti-paper leak bill in fresh selfie video
Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja 'my favourite human', Anil Kapoor shares special note for son-in-law on his 43rd birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pen special note for Anand Ahuja on his 43rd birthday
Jared Leto breaks silence on sexual assault allegations: 'These claims are absolutely false'
Jared Leto breaks silence on sexual assault allegations
Ex-French Rafale pilot who claimed IAF jet loss in Operation Sindoor, held for spying for China
Ex-French Rafale pilot held for spying for China; details here
The Traitors 2 contestants full list: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan; meet 21 celebs joining Karan Johar's show
The Traitors 2 contestants list: Munawar, Rhea, Shweta; meet all 21 celebs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement