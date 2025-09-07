'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe amid US tariff row

Kharge said PM Modi has become "an enemy of the nation" and has "spoiled the atmosphere." Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said PM Modi and Trump could be good to each other "because they sought votes for one another." Read on to know more.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invoking the PM's ties with United States President Donald Trump. Kharge, 83, said PM Modi has become "an enemy of the nation" and has "spoiled the atmosphere." Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha (Upper House of the Parliament) said PM Modi and Trump could be good to each other "because they sought votes for one another." Kharge further alleged that PM Modi and Trump's alliance had come at India's cost.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say on PM Modi-Trump ties?

Kharge told reporters in his homestate Karnataka: "Trump and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere…Trump imposed a huge tariff. After a 50 percent tariff, he destroyed our people." He added: "The nation comes first and your friendship is secondary." He reiterated that India has had a foreign policy rooted in neutrality for decades and the country "should continue on that path."

How are India's current ties with the US and China?

Kharge also slammed PM Modi for cozying up to China and rebuilding ties with the neighbouring country. "We are one when it comes to the country. There is no doubt. But it doesn't mean that since we are supporting you, you should do anything arbitrarily. We don't believe in this," he said. The Congress chief's comments come at a time the US has levied a hefty 50 percent tariff on India, partly for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Meanwhile, India has China have been taking major steps to repair ties after years of tensions since border clashes in 2020.