PM Modi extends best wishes as BRICS chairship passes to China: 'World expects concrete results from us'

Addressing the open session on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to China, which will host the grouping’s next summit in 2027, as he said that the world now expects "concrete results" from BRICS as it enters its third decade. Addressing the open session on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations."

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to China as the next host of BRICS and commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. "I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed the Leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Outreach Invitees and Heads of International Organisations at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Another productive morning at Bharat Mandapam. Happy to welcome the Leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Outreach Invitees and Heads of International Organisations."

On Sunday, BRICS leaders held a session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and environment by the 11-nation group. He said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.” “We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said.

The PM added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday backed a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South, as he called on the grouping to “seize the historical initiative” and become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs” while addressing the second session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As per the official statement presented by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi’s remarks came as India hosts the two-day summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with New Delhi placing the priorities of the Global South, multilateralism, sustainable development and technology at the centre of its BRICS agenda.

This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India. Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. China will take over the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).