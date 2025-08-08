Twitter
PM Narendra Modi dials Russian President Vladimir Putin, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Known in detail, what transpired between the two leaders.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi dials Russian President Vladimir Putin, discusses bilateral ties
Narendra Modi with Vladimir Putin

In a quickly changing world scenario over US tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral relations, including business ties. The two leaders had wide-ranging talks on a number of issues, including US tariffs and the Ukraine War. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year." 

Modi called Vladimir Putin after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had met him and Russia's Secretary of Security Council Sergey Shoigu in Moscow and discussed ways to further strengthen strategic partnership. The Russian president is expected to visit India this year. He visited New Delhi last time on December 6, 2021, to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. 

The Russian president is expected to visit India this year. He visited New Delhi last time on December 6, 2021, to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. On the other hand, Modi visited Russia twice last year. He attended the 22nd Russia-India Summit in July and later participated in the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October.

