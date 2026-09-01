PM Modi departs for Delhi after attending SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

During his stay from August 29 to September 1, the prime minister attended the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where he engaged with global leaders to strengthen regional cooperation and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for New Delhi following a productive four-day official visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. During his stay from August 29 to September 1, the Prime Minister attended the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where he engaged with global leaders to strengthen regional cooperation and security. Earlier, addressing the SCO Summit, PM Modi reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to resolve conflicts and called for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Posting about his address on X, PM Modi said, "Addressed the SCO Summit in Bishkek. This Summit is special because we are marking 25 years since the start of SCO. Here are the points I've raised in the Summit: It's time to look at the SCO agenda for the next 25 years. India's position is clear...We must transform our shared geography into shared opportunities. We must work on the three pillars of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity."

On terrorism, the Prime Minister said, "Key to realising the SCO vision is fighting the menace of terrorism. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to terrorists must receive a strong message that terrorism can never be a strategic asset."

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of connectivity, technology, innovation, startups and youth engagement, while announcing India's readiness to host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum. "Strong and reliable connectivity further shared development. India supports all initiatives that connect markets, facilitate trade and open new avenues for development. The real measure of our success should be: How many new opportunities have our efforts created for young people? How many new markets have opened for our entrepreneurs? How much have our farmers benefited from technology? And how much has the quality of life of our citizens improved," he said.

The Prime Minister called for the 10-member grouping to transform its 25-year foundation of dialogue and cooperation into "tangible outcomes", urging member states to turn their "shared geography into shared opportunities" amid global uncertainty and instability. "In these 25 years, we have prepared a strong foundation for cooperation. Now, in the next 25 years, our goal must be to transform this cooperation into tangible outcomes," PM Modi said. "Today, when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, we must turn our shared geography into shared opportunities. Through our efforts, we must bring positive changes to the lives of our people," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi on Tuesday signed the declaration at the 26th SCO Summit along with other member state heads. Alongwith PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are also present at the SCO gathering. The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brought together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).