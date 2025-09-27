Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, calls incident 'deeply saddening'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Dozens of people have died and many others injured in the tragic incident. Read on to know more on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. At least 31 people have died and many others injured in the stampede at the rally led by Vijay, a hugely popular star of Tamil cinema. Besides PM Modi, several other leaders from Tamil Nadu and beyond, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed grief over the stampede.

What did PM Modi say on the stampede?

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi said: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

What happened at Vijay's Karur rally?

A massive crowd at Vijay's poll campaign rally in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left at least 31 people dead and many others injured. Multiple attendees reportedly fainted during the event, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports say that overcrowding at the site caused panic and the subsequent stampede.

What did CM Stalin say on the incident?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered swift action after the stampede. In a post on X, he said he had directed ministers and district officials to "provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding." He further wrote: "I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).