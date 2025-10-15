FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, announces compensation for victims

Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus

Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him

Microsoft launches its first AI image generator rivaling OpenAI Sora, it is called..., check its features

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

Trump's BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, announces compensation for victims

'Distressed': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy

Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

Indian Army DGMO's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Pakistani assets...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, announces compensation for victims

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus on way to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site of the accident and expressed grief over the tragedy, as per an official statement.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 02:35 AM IST

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, announces compensation for victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident that claimed at least 20 lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. An official statment from the PMO on Tuesday read, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." The statement further announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post on X added.

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus en route to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site of the accident and expressed grief over the tragedy, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment and provide all necessary assistance to the injured. "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Sharma said in a post on X. The Chief Minister added, "May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support."

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, "16 injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. 15 injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital." According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section. "The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'
Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic or...'
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for Aneet Padda
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details
'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided
Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on BB 19
Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...
Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to c
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE