PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'

He added he had reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi on Monday and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He added that he had reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi said.

What happened at the Red Fort?

Earlier, HM Shah briefed PM Modi on the situation after the blast. A high-intensity explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the iconic Red Fort. At least 13 people have been killed and two dozen others injured in the incident. Several vehicles in the area were left mangled after the massive explosion. The Delhi Police has launched an investigation, which has been joined by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG). Several states -- including Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and poll-bound Bihar -- are on high alert.

Amit Shah issues statement

HM Shah has issued a statement, saying: "Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras." He added: "We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."