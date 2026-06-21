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'Deeply pained': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

The gas leak occurred at a private seafood processing unit in Kannigaiper village near Periyapalayam, and dozens of workers residing on the campus were affected.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

'Deeply pained': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences after a tragic ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Sunday (June 21). At least seven people have died and dozens others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals after the incident. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X: "Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi."

Besides PM Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has also expressed grief over the deaths due to the gas leak incident. In a post on X, the Vice President said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood export unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy and complete recovery of those undergoing treatment. My thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time."

The gas leak occurred at a private seafood processing unit in Kannigaiper village near Periyapalayam, and dozens of workers residing on the campus were affected. According to an official statement from the Tamil Nadu government, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were affected by the gas leak.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered strict action against those responsible for the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. Vijay also ordered the setting up of a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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