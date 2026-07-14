PM Narendra Modi condoles Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on his father's demise, calls it an 'irreparable loss to society'

PM Modi and other leaders mourned the death of philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka, 96, father of Essel Group’s Dr. Subhash Chandra. His last rites will be held on July 15 in Hisar.

Essel Group patriarch and noted philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka passed away at 96 on Monday, July 13, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute, calling Goenka’s life an example of service, humility and dedication to society. The last rites will be held on July 15 in Hisar.

PM Modi hails his service

Dr Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group and a former Rajya Sabha MP, received PM Modi's sincere sympathies. He claimed that Nand Kishore Goenka dedicated his life to community welfare and social activities. 'His values and principles will continue to guide and inspire future generations,' Modi wrote.

A life dedicated to welfare

Nand Kishore Goenka was renowned for his empathy, simplicity, and dedication to serving others. His unassuming charitable efforts earned him respect in both social and political circles. Leaders recalled him as the Goenka family's inspiration.

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Leaders across parties mourn

Several leaders conveyed their sorrow. Nayab Singh Saini, the chief minister of Haryana, Devendra Fadnavis, and the NCP (SP) MP. Supriya Sule recalled Goenka's unwavering commitment to serving society and his active participation in social activities. The Goenka family has also received condolences from social groups, political figures, and well-wishers from throughout the nation.