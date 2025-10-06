Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'

His statement came after an advocate hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai in courtroom earlier in the day. The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, later told the police that he had been upset over the top judge's recent comments on a Hindu deity idol. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'
CJI BR Gavai and PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday. PM Modi said he spoke with the CJI and that the attack had "angered every Indian." His statement came after an advocate hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai in courtroom earlier in the day. The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, later told the police that he had been upset over the top judge's recent comments on a Hindu deity idol.

What did PM Modi say on the attack?

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable." He added: "I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution."

What happened in Supreme Court on Monday?

During a hearing on Monday, lawyer Rakesh Kishore approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the CJI. The chief justice remained calm and asked for the hearing to continue. "Don’t get distracted by all this...These things do not affect me," he reportedly told lawyers present in the court. Kishore was apprehended and questioned by the police for about three hours. "However, no action has been taken against him as the SC (Supreme Court) office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released. His shoe and documents were also released," a police official told Hindustan Times.

Why did CJI Gavai land in controversy?

Last month, CJI Gavai had courted controversy for his remarks on a Hindu deity idol placed in Madhya Pradesh's Javari Temple, part of the famed Khajuraho group of monuments. Rejecting a plea seeking reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol, CJI Gavai had said: "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something." The comments sparked a row, with many Hindu activists saying the CJI had mocked their beliefs. Justice Gavai later issued a clarification, saying: "I respect all religions."

