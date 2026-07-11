PM Modi concludes 3-nation visit as he departs from New Zealand: 'Deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships'

The PM departed for India after wrapping up a landmark visit to New Zealand, during which the two countries elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership and revealed a roadmap for cooperation across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-nation trip to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. The PM departed for India after wrapping up a landmark visit to New Zealand, during which the two countries elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership and revealed a roadmap for cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "A visit that deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships and shaped a shared future. After concluding substantive discussions and overseeing key set of outcomes in New Zealand, PM Narendra Modi departs for India." New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon went to personally see off PM Modi at the airport. "In a special gesture, he was seen off by PM Christopher Luxon at the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-country visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand delivered significant outcomes advancing cooperation across several sectors including trade, technology, security, education, innovation and people-to-people exchanges among others," the MEA post added.

PM Modi's two-day visit to New Zealand, held from July 10 to 11 at the invitation of PM Luxon, marked the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in as many as four decades. During the visit, PM Modi was accorded a traditional Maori welcome at the Government House in Auckland city.

The two prime ministers participated in extensive bilateral talks in different formats, covering the entire spectrum of India-New Zealand relations -- including trade and investment, defence, security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, education, sports, tourism, culture, innovation, and people-to-people relations. The leaders agreed to uplevel ties to a Strategic Partnership and adopted the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030, which provides a comprehensive framework to guide cooperation across ministries and stakeholders over the coming four years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "This has been a great year for the India-New Zealand partnership. Earlier this year, our nations concluded a Free Trade Agreement in record time and now, we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership. Next up, we wish to double bilateral trade by 2030!" India and New Zealand have announced 18 key outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, trade, disaster management, agriculture, education, culture, tourism, sports, science, and clean energy.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).