PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi

On the second day of his Varanasi visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a conclave of chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states. PM Modi today chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of twelve BJP-ruled states in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland were also present at the meeting.

This comes a day after the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with the BJP-ruled states' chief ministers and deputy chief ministers. PM Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he inaugurated phase one of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ko43inQX7x — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2021

The chief ministers of all BJP ruled states gave a presentation on good governance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conclave. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at around 3:30 pm.

The CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Wednesday.