PM Modi calls for all-party meeting with J-K leaders - know what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is holding a crucial meeting on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley and the future course of action. 14 prominent leaders belonging to various parties from Jammu and Kashmir have been called for this meeting.

The leaders who are part of this meeting include Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, Tara Chand, and GA Mir, former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP leader and for J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari, BJP's Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh, and Kavinder Gupta, M Y Tarigami of CPM, National Panthers Party's Prof Bheem Singh and Sajad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference.

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary are a part of this meeting.

Meeting likely agenda

The meeting is seen as the first major outreach move by the Centre to end the political impasse in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the splitting of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Certain key issues including delimitation, statehood, and assembly election are expected to remain topics of conversation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari welcomed the prospect of meeting with PM Modi and said, "I look at it as a positive development. The Prime Minister had started a process on March 14, 2020, when a delegation of the Apni Party met him and now he has called an all-party meeting. It is a welcome step."

J-K has not had an elected government ever since the Mehbooba Mufti-led government fell in June 2018 after BJP walked out of the alliance. In view of this, the central leadership may discuss the issue of holding assembly elections in the Union Territory, which has a legislative.

A day before the meeting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday held virtual discussions with its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and deputy commissioners regarding the delimitation of the 90 assembly constituencies.