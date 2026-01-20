PM Narendra Modi calls him 'boss', 'millennial leader', who is he? Details here

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national captial PM Modi said, "I am a Karyakarta and Nitin Nabin is my Boss now."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Nitin Nabin on being elected as BJP's president. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister humorously acknowledged the new leadership, stating, "I am a Karyakarta and Nitin Nabin is my Boss now."



"When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I am a party worker. Now Honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP, but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the Prime Minister said.

Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. He belongs to a generation that has witnessed a great deal of change in India. He belongs to an era which, in childhood, heard the news on the radio and today is well versed in using AI.



Highlighting the importance of the coming decades, PM Modi said, "The next 25 years are very important. This is the period when a developed India is to be built, and it is destined to happen." He expressed confidence that Nitin Nabin would carry forward the party's legacy, adding, "At the beginning of this crucial period, our Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP.

"Referring to generational change within the party, the Prime Minister said, "To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial." He elaborated that 45-yer-old Nabin belongs to a generation that has witnessed major economic, social and technological transformations, saying, "He belongs to the generation that received information from the radio in their childhood and is now an active user of AI."

PM Modi added, "Nitin ji possesses both youthful energy and extensive experience in organisational work. This will be very beneficial for every worker of our party."

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin, born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, is a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar.

He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience. He entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.