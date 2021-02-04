PM Narendra Modi's brother sits on dharna at Lucknow airport

It is reported by the airport officials that Modi had arrived at the Lucknow airport via an Indigo flight on the evening of February 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi sat on a dharna at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday (February 3). He staged a protest while alleging that the Uttar Pradesh police did not let his supporters reach there.

It is reported by the airport officials that Modi had arrived at the Lucknow airport via an Indigo flight on the evening of February 3. He staged a dharna on the airport premises to express his unhappiness with the police for stopping his supporters to reach there.