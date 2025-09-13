PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'

Sushila Karki was Friday sworn-in as a caretaker prime minister of Nepal, days after a youth-led stir ousted the government of ex-PM KP Sharma Oli. Protests had erupted in Nepal at the beginning of this week over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an an anti-corruption movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a special message for the people of Nepal who witnessed days of unrest that topped the country's government. PM Modi's comment came as he spoke at the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, marking his first visit to the state since the 2023 ethnic violence. PM Modi congratulated Nepal's newly-elected interim prime minister Sushila Karki on becoming the first-ever woman to lead the neighbouring country's government.

What did PM Modi say on Sushila Karki?

Calling Nepal a "close friend," PM Modi said: "We are connected through history and faith, and we are progressing together." He added: "On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first woman Prime Minister. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal." He hailed the elevation of Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, as an example of women empowerment.

'A sign of Nepal's resurgence'

In his speech, PM Modi also praised the people of Nepal for upholding "democratic values" in a turbulent situation. "One thing that has gone unnoticed in the recent events in Nepal is that, over the past few days, the youth of Nepal have been seen cleaning the streets...This is a sign of Nepal's resurgence. I extend my best wishes for Nepal's brighter future," he said. PM Modi's remarks on Nepal and its new leader came after a congratulatory message on social media earlier in the day.

What happened in Nepal and what's next?

Sushila Karki was on Friday sworn-in as a caretaker prime minister of Nepal, days after a youth-led stir dubbed "Gen Z protests" ousted the government of ex-PM KP Sharma Oli. Protests had erupted in Nepal at the beginning of this week over a ban on social media platforms and soon spiraled into an anti-corruption movement, forcing Oli to resign. At least 51 people have been killed and hundreds others injured in the protests and the ensuing police crackdown. Nepal's interim government has announced that general elections would be held in the country in March 2026.