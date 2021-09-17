PM Modi at 71: Fitness secrets of Prime Minister that keep him healthy

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate his 71st birthday tomorrow (September 17). Among other things, PM Modi is widely known for his fitness and his energy, even at the age of 71.

So, today we are going to tell you all the diets and exercises that PM Modi follows to stay fit and healthy.

PM Narendra Modi's birthday - Yoga is the way ahead

Born in Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Narendra Modi is probably the most vocal supporter of Yoga. The PM has several times before stressed how important yoga is not only for physical but mental well-being as well. PM Modi makes sure to start his day with walking and mediation, along with several yogasanas and Surya Namaskar and Pranayama which is the biggest secret behind his good health.

What diet does PM Narendra Modi follow?

Also read PM Modi inaugurates new office complexes of Defence Ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS Bipin Rawat attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows a strict diet and seldom strays away from it. Reports state that the PM prefers to eat simple Gujarati food and that his favourite dish is Khichdi. He also makes sure to add a bowl of curd to his diet every single day.

Earlier, during an interview, PM Modi had said that he includes paratha and mushrooms from Himachal Pradesh in his diet as well. "I also eat mushrooms from Himachal Pradesh. It is full of many qualities," he had said. The scientific name of the mushroom from Himachal Pradesh is Macrula exulenta.

Does PM Narendra Modi observe fast?

PM Narendra Modi believes in fasting as well about which he had spoken about in 2012. PM Modi had said that he has been fasting during the festival of Navratri for 35 years. In 2014, while visiting the US at the time, PM Modi had not broken his fast and had only lemonade.