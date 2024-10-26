This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Monday, where he along with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft. It is built at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus. A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India.

This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India. It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test, and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft. Apart from Tatas, leading defence public sector units such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises will contribute to this programme. Earlier in October 2022, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara Final Assembly Line (FAL). Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara. From Vadodara, the Prime Minister will travel to Amreli, where he will inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores. These projects will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh, and Botad districts of the state. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crores.

Projects to be inaugurated include four-laning of various sections of NH 151, NH 151A, and NH 51 and the Junagadh bypass. The foundation stone for the four-laning project of the remaining section from the Dhrol bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district will also be laid. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores. This extensive project features 24 major bridges, 254 minor bridges, 3 road overbridges, and 30 road underbridges, and will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic development of the Kachchh district. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 700 crore of the water supply department from Amreli district. Projects to be inaugurated include the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline which will provide an additional 28 crore litres of water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries across 36 cities and 1,298 villages of Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts.

The foundation stone of Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district will also be laid which will benefit 95 villages in the Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, in Bhavnagar district. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for tourism-related development initiatives which includes transforming the Karli Recharge Reservoir at Mokarsagar in Porbandar district into a world-class sustainable eco-tourism destination, among others.

