PM Modi addresses the nation in Mann Ki Baat on World River Day, urges people to mark 'river festival' once a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 81st edition of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, he said that people mark so many days, but there should be one more day that we should celebrate, which is 'World River Day'.

"September is an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water," PM Modi said.

He said, "As we celebrate World River Day today, I urge the people across the country to mark a 'river festival' at least once a year."

He further talked about the 'Namami Gange' campaign and said, "A special 'E-auction' of gifts I received is underway, these days which will be dedicated to the campaign.

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi said, "'Bapu' (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence." He further added, "Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour on October 2."

The PM also urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour ahead as festivals are approaching.

He said, "'Team India' is making new records every day, including vaccination which has made records internationally... No one should be devoid of this 'Suraksha Chakra', protocols should be followed."