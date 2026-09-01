FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact: Watch

PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact

The End of “Dr. Google”: How AI is Rewriting the Patient Search Journey

The End of “Dr. Google”: How AI is Rewriting the Patient Search Journey

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi announces separation hours after Rapper's Marathi debut Chimna release | Watch

Isha Rikhi announces split from Badshah after his Marathi debut Chimna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging greetings and briefly interacting after the group photograph at the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact: Watch
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen sharing a brief interaction shortly after the group photograph at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

A video of the moment has surfaced online, showing the two leaders standing alongside other heads of government for the official group photo before walking away from the gathering. Modi and Xi can then be seen speaking briefly, with another video showing the two leaders shaking hands.

Modi-Xi interaction at SCO summit

The brief exchange took place as leaders attending the SCO Summit gathered for the official photograph. Apart from Modi and Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon were also present.

The interaction between Modi and Xi comes against the backdrop of efforts to maintain stability in India-China relations following years of tensions.

For Beijing, the SCO has increasingly emerged as part of a wider diplomatic framework aimed at promoting a global order less dependent on Western-led institutions.

When did Modi and Xi last meet?

PM Modi and Xi Jinping last met in Tianjin in 2025, in a meeting that was seen as an important step towards stabilising ties between India and China. Against this backdrop, the brief interaction between the two leaders in Bishkek has drawn attention, particularly as both are expected to meet again at the upcoming BRICS summit in India.

Modi, Xi and Putin to meet again in India

India is scheduled to host the BRICS summit from September 11, which is expected to bring Modi, Xi and Putin together again in New Delhi.

The SCO summit also saw Modi and Putin share a notable moment. Earlier on Monday, the two leaders travelled together in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena after holding their bilateral meeting.

The latest Modi-Xi interaction therefore comes at a time when India is engaging with both China and Russia at major multilateral forums, with the upcoming BRICS summit likely to provide another important platform for the three leaders.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's 7.8% GDP growth masks a harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, and inequality remain; these shocking figures expose hidden crisis
India's 7.8% growth masks harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, inequality remain
PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact: Watch
PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact
IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight emergency landing: What happened to flight 6E 2102?
IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight emergency landing: What happened to flight 6E 2102?
The End of “Dr. Google”: How AI is Rewriting the Patient Search Journey
The End of “Dr. Google”: How AI is Rewriting the Patient Search Journey
Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi announces separation hours after Rapper's Marathi debut Chimna release | Watch
Isha Rikhi announces split from Badshah after his Marathi debut Chimna
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement