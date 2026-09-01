PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at SCO Summit in Bishkek; leaders interact: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging greetings and briefly interacting after the group photograph at the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen sharing a brief interaction shortly after the group photograph at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

A video of the moment has surfaced online, showing the two leaders standing alongside other heads of government for the official group photo before walking away from the gathering. Modi and Xi can then be seen speaking briefly, with another video showing the two leaders shaking hands.

Modi-Xi interaction at SCO summit

The brief exchange took place as leaders attending the SCO Summit gathered for the official photograph. Apart from Modi and Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon were also present.

#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they participate in the 26th SCO Summit.



(Source: Host Broadcaster via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/0I1khkxtum — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

The interaction between Modi and Xi comes against the backdrop of efforts to maintain stability in India-China relations following years of tensions.

Modi-Xi Handshake at SCO Summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/zEqFuFtQ2k — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 1, 2026

For Beijing, the SCO has increasingly emerged as part of a wider diplomatic framework aimed at promoting a global order less dependent on Western-led institutions.

When did Modi and Xi last meet?

PM Modi and Xi Jinping last met in Tianjin in 2025, in a meeting that was seen as an important step towards stabilising ties between India and China. Against this backdrop, the brief interaction between the two leaders in Bishkek has drawn attention, particularly as both are expected to meet again at the upcoming BRICS summit in India.

Modi, Xi and Putin to meet again in India

India is scheduled to host the BRICS summit from September 11, which is expected to bring Modi, Xi and Putin together again in New Delhi.

The SCO summit also saw Modi and Putin share a notable moment. Earlier on Monday, the two leaders travelled together in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena after holding their bilateral meeting.

The latest Modi-Xi interaction therefore comes at a time when India is engaging with both China and Russia at major multilateral forums, with the upcoming BRICS summit likely to provide another important platform for the three leaders.