At a time when India-Bangladesh bilateral relations have hit rock-bottom after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when Dhaka has increased bonhomie with Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Dhaka.

Greeting Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the people of the neighbouring country on its National Day, Modi tacitly reminded him of the contribution of Indian Army in its independence from Pakistan, in which Dhaka has found a new friend.

PM Narendra Modi writes to Muhammad Yunus

The Indian Prime Minister said that this day "stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership."

Bangladesh celebrates its National Day on March 26, the day in 1971 when the country till then a part of Pakistan declared its independence.

Liberation War of Bangladesh

Extending felicitations to Yunus and the people of Bangladesh, PM Modi said, "The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples."

Yunus from his official handle on X also shared Modi's message.

Modi assured Bangladesh that New Delhi remains committed to advancing its partnership with Bangladesh, driven by the common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns.

He wrote to Yunus, "Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Since the new interim government headed by Yunus stepped in following the ouster of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the ties between the two countries have seen a slump amid India's concerns over the violence targeting Hindus and a rise of hardline Islamist forces there.

